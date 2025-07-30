‘Trump mocking, insulting India; he has slapped us’: How Opposition reacted to 25% tariff

Just after the United States imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, the Opposition slammed Donald Trump's decision and said he has insulted India. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have reacted to the US decision to charge 25 per cent tariff.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Donald Trump had been mocking India for far too long, suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should oppose” and formulate a strategy for India to respond to the 25 per cent tariffs.

“Donald Trump is mocking and insulting India every day. He invites (Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff) Asim Munir and (ISI Director-General) Asim Malik for lunch. Trump even said that he loves Pakistan. I think, the Prime Minister should strongly oppose this move and formulate a strong strategy for India,” he said.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said, “In our country, we are afraid of taking the name of the US President and agreeing to whatever they (US) say. That’s why he (Trump) has imposed a 25 per cent tax on our imports and exports, and has even threatened to impose a penalty. This is not acceptable to India.”

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said it was a wrong step by the United States. Also Read | Donald Trump's full statement announcing 25% tariffs, plus penalty on India: ‘All things not good…’

“The government considers Trump a friend, but he has actually slapped us; Indian businessmen will suffer due to this. We will raise all issues in Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ashok Chavan said the Commerce Minister was regularly in touch with the US to form a trade deal.