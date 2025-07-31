Trump mocks, India roars back: India 'fastest-growing' economy, not 'dead'

Updated31 Jul 2025, 05:54 PM IST
The Central government has hit back at United States President Donald Trump for his “dead economy” remark at India over its business ties with Russia, saying India is “fastest-growing” economy and would be the third largest in a few years.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said India came out of the ‘Fragile five’ economies in less than a decade and became the fastest-growing economy in the world, in an apparent response to Donald Trump.

He said, “In less than a decade, India came out of 'Fragile Five' economies and it has now become the fastest-growing economy of the world. On the basis of the hardwork of reforms, farmers, MSMEs and industrialists, we have come in the top 5 economies of the world from the 11th largest economy.”

“It is expected that we would be the third largest economy in a few years. Today, global institutions and economists see India as a bright spot in the global economy,” he said.

