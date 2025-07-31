Trump mocks, India roars back: India 'fastest-growing' economy, not 'dead'

The Central government has hit back at United States President Donald Trump for his “dead economy” remark at India over its business ties with Russia, saying India is “fastest-growing” economy and would be the third largest in a few years.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said India came out of the ‘Fragile five’ economies in less than a decade and became the fastest-growing economy in the world, in an apparent response to Donald Trump.

He said, “In less than a decade, India came out of 'Fragile Five' economies and it has now become the fastest-growing economy of the world. On the basis of the hardwork of reforms, farmers, MSMEs and industrialists, we have come in the top 5 economies of the world from the 11th largest economy.”

“It is expected that we would be the third largest economy in a few years. Today, global institutions and economists see India as a bright spot in the global economy,” he said.