Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday launched a poll on X asking his followers if they preferred Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as the next United States President.

Although Musk labelled his poll "unscientific," he said he decided to proceed with it since “a lot of people had asked” for it.

At the time of writing, over 3.4 million users cast their votes on Elon Musk’s poll, with 75.2% favouring Trump and 24.8% favouring Harris. The post has garnered 28.8 million views and was shared around 74,000 times.

Since a lot of people have asked, here goes a super unscientific poll …



Who will you vote for? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

While several users commented that they would vote for Donald Trump, one user asked for options on other contestants, such as Robert F Kennedy. “Where’s the “Kennedy” option? 🥺, [sic]” questioned the user.

Another user jibed, “Trump or our country is toast.”

Kamala Harris has slight edge According to a report by The Washington Post, a Roanoke College poll shows a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The survey, conducted before the Democratic National Convention began, shows Harris leading with 47 percent, a few points ahead of Trump's 44 percent.

Most voters view Trump as a “threat to democracy," stated the report.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump interview Just a week back, on August 13, 2024, Elon Musk interviewed former US President Donald Trump on Spaces. They engaged in what was billed as an ‘unscripted’ dialogue with ‘no limits,’ though several users could not hear the conversation at first.