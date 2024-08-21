Hello User
Business News/ News / ‘Trump or country is toast’: Tesla boss Elon Musk's poll on Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump collects over 3 million votes

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Elon Musk's 'unscientific poll' on his X handle garnered significant interest in the Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump US Presidential 2024 race with a majority favouring Trump.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday launched a poll on X asking his followers if they preferred Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as the next United States President.

Although Musk labelled his poll "unscientific," he said he decided to proceed with it since “a lot of people had asked" for it.

At the time of writing, over 3.4 million users cast their votes on Elon Musk’s poll, with 75.2% favouring Trump and 24.8% favouring Harris. The post has garnered 28.8 million views and was shared around 74,000 times.

While several users commented that they would vote for Donald Trump, one user asked for options on other contestants, such as Robert F Kennedy. “Where’s the “Kennedy" option? 🥺, [sic]" questioned the user.

Another user jibed, “Trump or our country is toast."

Kamala Harris has slight edge

According to a report by The Washington Post, a Roanoke College poll shows a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The survey, conducted before the Democratic National Convention began, shows Harris leading with 47 percent, a few points ahead of Trump's 44 percent.

Most voters view Trump as a “threat to democracy," stated the report.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump interview

Just a week back, on August 13, 2024, Elon Musk interviewed former US President Donald Trump on Spaces. They engaged in what was billed as an ‘unscripted’ dialogue with ‘no limits,’ though several users could not hear the conversation at first.

In the interview addressing the issue of immigration, Trump criticised Vice President Kamala Harris's handling of the situation. “You have millions of people coming in a month, and she gets up, and she pretends like she's gonna do something," he stated, accusing the Biden administration of failing to control the border. Trump further claimed that there are 20 million illegal immigrants in the US.

