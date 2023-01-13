Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Trump Organization fined $1.6 million penalty for tax fraud

Trump Organization fined $1.6 million penalty for tax fraud

1 min read . 08:42 PM ISTReuters
Trump Organization was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years

A judge has sentenced Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million penalty for tax fraud

A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The penalty was the maximum the judge could have imposed.

