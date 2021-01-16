OPEN APP
Home >News >Trump plans to leave White House early on Wednesday to avoid Biden Inauguration
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day (REUTERS)
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day (REUTERS)

Trump plans to leave White House early on Wednesday to avoid Biden Inauguration

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 05:32 AM IST Reuters

President Donald Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The biggest wholesale poultry market reopens after it was closed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of bird flu, at Ghazipur in New Delhi.

Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
The Department of Justice said Pathan's scams disproportionately targeted elderly victims, many of whom suffered substantial financial hardship

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth $8 million

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Tezpur: A health official shows a Covishield vaccine dose, after a consignment of the vaccine arrived from Serum Institute of India, in Tezpur, Friday,

One of world’s biggest vaccine campaigns starts in India

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

The farewell could include a 21-gun salute, one source said.

The sources stressed that the plan could change. It was unclear whether Trump would speak on Wednesday.

Trump will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the sources told Reuters. He is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated at midday on Wednesday.

A handful of White House aides plan to work for Trump in Palm Beach as the former real estate tycoon works on retaining his clout in the Republican Party.

Some advisers have been urging the president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving, according to sources who added that he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.

Trump has been trying to head off a conviction in the Senate on articles of impeachment that are based on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

A poll by the Pew Research Center said Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller, Daniel Wallis and Matthew Lewis)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout