Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >Trump plans to leave White House early on Wednesday to avoid Biden Inauguration
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

Trump plans to leave White House early on Wednesday to avoid Biden Inauguration

2 min read . 05:32 AM IST Reuters

President Donald Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth $8 million

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

One of world’s biggest vaccine campaigns starts in India

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth $8 million

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

One of world’s biggest vaccine campaigns starts in India

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The farewell could include a 21-gun salute, one source said.

The sources stressed that the plan could change. It was unclear whether Trump would speak on Wednesday.

Trump will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the sources told Reuters. He is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated at midday on Wednesday.

A handful of White House aides plan to work for Trump in Palm Beach as the former real estate tycoon works on retaining his clout in the Republican Party.

Some advisers have been urging the president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving, according to sources who added that he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.

Trump has been trying to head off a conviction in the Senate on articles of impeachment that are based on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

A poll by the Pew Research Center said Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller, Daniel Wallis and Matthew Lewis)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.