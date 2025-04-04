Trump says he thinks Iran wants direct talks over nuclear program

US President Donald Trump said he believed that Iran was willing to engage in direct talks over its nuclear program, a day after Tehran indicated it would be willing to negotiate through intermediaries.

“Forget about letters, I think they want to have direct talks,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

Trump said his preference was for a one-on-one conversation with Iran, and that he believed doing so could help ease dealmaking.

“I think it goes faster and you can understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries,” Trump said. “They wanted to use intermediaries. I don’t think that’s necessarily true anymore. I think they’re concerned. I think they feel vulnerable, and I don’t want them to feel that way.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is prepared for “genuine negotiations, from a position of equality, and in an indirect manner” in a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Wednesday, according to a post on the ministry’s official Telegram account.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said last week that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had rejected the prospect of direct talks with Trump’s administration under his military threats.

