Trump shaped the Supreme Court. Now he wants his victory.

Perhaps no president has had his personal and political fates so closely intertwined with the Supreme Court as Donald Trump. And no group of Supreme Court justices has faced such scrutiny for the way it handles the legal perils enveloping a former president. The strength of America’s institutions, under strain since Trump’s rise over the past decade, may well be seen in the way the court navigates its Trump docket, and how the former president’s movement reacts should decisions not go his way.