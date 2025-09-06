Trump signs order on reciprocal tariffs, may allow 'most-favoured nation rates' on select products: White House

The White House has said on Friday, September 5, that the United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order related to modifying the scope of reciprocal tariffs and establishing procedures for implementing trade and security agreements.

The White House noted that Trump’s order on revising reciprocal tariffs includes a list of products which he may be willing to apply only to most-favored nations.

“To earn a reduction of reciprocal tariffs for some or all such products, a trading partner must conclude a deal with the US that helps mitigate national emergency relating to trade deficit.”

The products fall into four categories, including specific aircraft and aircraft parts, as well as certain generic pharmaceuticals and their ingredients, the White House also said