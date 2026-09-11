Trump snubs Saudi Crown Prince’s repeated requests amid raging Houthi attacks on oil facilities in Red Sea

US President Donald Trump ignored Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's repeated requests seeking help to deal with the Houthis ' threat to its oil infrastructure in the Red Sea, according to an Axios report. The Crown Prince dialled the US President twice, urging him to launch strikes against the Iran-backed militant group. Still, Trump declined to intervene directly, the report said, citing 2 US officials familiar with the matter.

Houthis launched a large-scale offensive last week against Saudi-backed government forces over another chokepoint, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as part of a push to seize the strategic coastal city in Yemen. The strategic waterway in the Red Sea is a vital artery for global trade and Saudi oil exports, and Houthi control could provide Tehran with additional leverage over the US and its Gulf allies.

Houthis launched counterstrikes after Trump extended the call for political support to Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom sought to attack the Sanaa airport.

As fighting escalated between Saudi-backed government forces and Houthis, the Saudi Crown Prince called Trump on Thursday to brief him on the deteriorating situation. Another call followed several hours later, asking for US strikes against the Houthis, but Trump stood firm on his stance and assured that he would provide intelligence inputs to assist Riyadh in targeting Houthi facilities. Around 200 US military personnel are currently in the Kingdom who are supporting Riyadh.

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Why is the US avoiding direct military involvement over the Bab al-Mandab route Amid the US-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz shipping route, Trump seeks to avoid opening another front in the war. The Trump administration's priority is to keep the Red Sea open and let regional partners resolve their broader fight, a senior US official told the news outlet.

"The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests — such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea — while empowering our regional partners to take the lead in managing and resolving regional security challenges," Axios quoted a US official as saying.

He added, “We are in continuous dialogue with Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen Government regarding regional stability.”

Though the US is trying to avoid direct military involvement, it is backing Saudi Arabia with intelligence and non-kinetic support. The report further mentions that CENTCOM commander Adm Brad Cooper visited Saudi Arabia on Thursday for urgent coordination meetings.