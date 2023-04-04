Trump surrenders at NY courthouse. Here's what to expect

Trump surrenders at NY courthouse. Here's what to expect4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Trump, has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, has called the indictment ‘political persecution’ and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024
Former President Donald Trump came to a New York City courtroom Tuesday for his arraignment on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×