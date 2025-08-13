Trump tariff impact: Indian economy has not slowed, too early to gauge GDP effect, says Chief Economic Advisor

Trump tariff impact: Indian economy has not slowed, too early to gauge GDP effect, says Chief Economic Advisor

Livemint
Updated13 Aug 2025, 12:10 PM IST
India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran
India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday, August 13, that the momentum of the Indian economy has not slowed down after the United States imposed 50 per cent tariff on India. CEA Nageswaran also said that it was too early to assess the impact of US tariffs on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Earlier, Anantha Nageswaran said that India, given its political stability, huge market opportunity, dynamic workforce, and steady rise in income levels, is eyed as one of the best places to set up manufacturing bases. His remarks came as Donald Trump's tariff came into effect.

More details are being added

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrump tariff impact: Indian economy has not slowed, too early to gauge GDP effect, says Chief Economic Advisor
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.