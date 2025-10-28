India’s shrimp crisis: Can ‘atmanirbhar prawns’ scale Trump’s tariff wall?
N Madhavan 10 min read 28 Oct 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Shrimp exports accounted for 70% of India’s $7.4 billion seafood exports in FY25. The US alone imports 40% of its annual requirement from India. Trump’s tariffs now threaten to take Indian prawns off the table. But, there’s a silver lining.
Velankanni (TN)/Bhimavaram (AP): In 2018, when Venkatapathy Raju, a software engineer, chose to give up his promising job in the IT sector and join his father’s shrimp business, things were looking good. Bhimavaram, his hometown in Andhra Pradesh, was fast becoming the nerve centre for shrimp farming. The land was virgin and water aplenty. A high shrimp survival rate of over 80% meant steady output, which was lapped up by exporters at good prices. Over the next seven years, Raju expanded the farm size from 100 to 650 acres.
