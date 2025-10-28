India’s shrimp crisis: Can ‘atmanirbhar prawns’ scale Trump’s tariff wall?

But India’s reliance on the US market faces another challenge apart from Trump’s high tariffs. A couple of senators have proposed ‘The Indian Shrimp Act’, which if passed, will impose an anti-dumping duty of up to 40% over and above the existing tariff. Their grouse: India is dumping shrimp in the US at cheap prices. The US currently has an anti-dumping duty of 2.49% and a countervailing duty of 5.27% on shrimp, taking the effective tariff to 58%. Experts opine that such efforts have been made in the past but have failed. Nevertheless, there is fear within the industry because of the prevailing political environment in the US.