Trump tells Iranians to flee Tehran as war turns uglier; Netanyahu says Israel ‘eliminating them one by one’: Top points

As tensions escalated between Israel and Iran as both countries bombard each other with drone attacks and missiles, United States President Donald Trump urged civilians in Tehran to “immediately evacuate Tehran” as Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted on Monday, June 16, that Israel's campaign against Iran was “changing the face of the Middle East”, underlining that the country was “eliminating them one after the other”.

Donald Trump also left the G7 Summit early to “attend to many important matters”.

The US President, in a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise. Also Read | Explained: How Israel-Iran conflict escalated — What’s happened so far

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he added.

Trump tied his firm stance on Iran's nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

WHAT DO WE KNOW ON ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Tehran since Thursday night, while the US has so far held back from joining the operation.

Minutes after Trump’s post urging Iranians to flee, Iranian media reported explosions and heavy anti-aircraft fire in the capital.

The Israeli military has said it has complete control of the skies over Tehran. One of those evacuation orders focused on the neighborhood where Iran's state TV is located. Also Read | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says killing Iran’s supreme leader would ‘end the conflict’, not escalate it

Iran has urged the United States to step in and help halt the escalating aerial assault, which has intensified sharply in recent days.

As two countries tarded heavy strikes with conflict entering Day 4, Netanyahu asserted that Israel was changing the face of the Middle East. He also said that the country was eliminating them one after the other.

Shops were closed in Tehran Bazaar after the Israeli strikes Iran in the centre of Tehran.