Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran, says ‘bombing starts’ if nuclear deal not reached

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) has warned that military action against Iran could escalate sharply if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran.”

He added a direct warning of escalation if talks collapse: “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

Conditional de-escalation linked to agreement Trump’s remarks suggest a dual-track approach—offering the possibility of ending the US military campaign if Iran accepts the terms under discussion, while maintaining the threat of intensified strikes if negotiations fail.

Strait of Hormuz central to negotiations The Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic flashpoint, with any disruption impacting global oil and gas flows.

Also Read | Trump Sparks Row After Bizarre Iran War Remarks To School Kids | WATCH

Trump indicated that under a potential agreement, the waterway would be reopened “to all, including Iran,” signalling its central role in the talks.

Iran signals shift over Strait of Hormuz Trump's announcement came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday (May 5) that a “new equation” over the Strait of Hormuz was taking shape.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf stated: “The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified.”

Ghalibaf blamed the United States and its allies for disrupting regional stability, alleging violations of a ceasefire and enforcement of a blockade that has affected maritime operations.

He said: “The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade.”

He further added: “Of course, their evil will diminish.”

The Iranian speaker also suggested that the current geopolitical standoff is unsustainable for the United States, indicating continued escalation risks.

He wrote: “We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.”

US-Iran talks reportedly near framework deal The remarks came after US media outlet Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to finalising a one-page memorandum of understanding, aimed at ending hostilities and laying the groundwork for broader nuclear negotiations.

The reported draft is expected to serve as an interim framework rather than a full agreement, with more detailed talks to follow.

Trump pauses maritime mission amid ceasefire efforts Trump on Tuesday suspended a naval initiative designed to escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after just one day of operations that reportedly involved clashes with Iranian forces.

Trump said in a Truth Social post: “Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed.”

He added: “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.”

China urges restraint and continued negotiations Diplomatic pressure also increased from Beijing, with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging Iran to continue talks.

Speaking to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Wang said: “A resumption of hostilities is inadvisable.”

The comment marks one of Beijing’s most direct public interventions in the conflict, as global powers push for de-escalation.

The key sticking point remains Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.

Military operations and shipping disruptions continue Despite diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high in the region.

The US military said it assisted two vessels exiting Hormuz earlier in the week while repelling drone, missile, and fast-boat attacks attributed to Iranian forces.

The UK navy also reported an attack on a cargo vessel in the strait on Tuesday.