Secondary sanctions next? Trump's fresh warning after slapping 50% tariff on India for buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump, who imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for New Delhi's ties with Russia, has again hinted at imposition of “secondary sanctions”.

Donald Trump made the fresh ‘secondary sanction’ threat when he was asked why India was being singled out for its business ties with Russia, but not other countries that have been buying Russian energy.

While Donald Trump chose not to answer that question, he did warn of “lot more secondary sanctions” coming in coming days.

Trump noted, “It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions.”

US President also hinted that sanctions could also be imposed on China.

“Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen,” Donald Trump said.