Donald Trump to release new trade tariff letters targeting ‘minimum of 7 countries’

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will unveil a new round of trade-related correspondence on Wednesday, targeting at least seven additional countries with fresh reciprocal tariff measures, as his administration doubles down on efforts to address what it claims are longstanding global trade imbalances.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared:

“We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade, tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, 'President Trump is setting the rates himself, creating tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet, and that’s what this administration continues to be focused on.'

Advertisement

The letters, expected to be published publicly before being officially dispatched, will notify countries of new tariff rates ranging from 25% to 40%, scheduled to come into effect on 1 August 2025.

The move follows a series of earlier letters sent on Monday to 14 countries, in which Donald Trump warned that unless trade deals were finalised by the August deadline, higher tariffs would be enforced.

These actions form part of what the White House describes as “tailor-made trade plans” for individual nations. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, “President Trump is setting the rates himself, creating tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet, and that’s what this administration continues to be focused on.”

The letters also included a stern warning: any retaliatory increases in tariffs by recipient nations could result in even more severe measures from Washington. While the communications are unilateral notifications rather than negotiated settlements, they underscore a continued breakdown in behind-the-scenes trade talks between the Trump administration and foreign counterparts.

Advertisement

A news agency PTI report observed that the letters are not the final word on tariffs, but rather “another episode in a global economic drama in which he has placed himself at the centre.” Trump, while unwavering in his pursuit of higher tariffs, continues to leave the door open for negotiations — a pattern that has come to define his unpredictable approach to trade.

Critics warn that the aggressive tariff campaign could hurt global economic growth and risk pushing several nations, including the U.S., towards a potential recession. However, Donald Trump has remained steadfast, arguing that tariffs are necessary to restore domestic manufacturing and to fund the tax cuts he signed into law just last Friday.

Advertisement

This latest flurry of letters is also a stark departure from the traditionally diplomatic and often secretive nature of international trade negotiations. Trump has made it his signature style to broadcast trade threats on social media, challenging long-standing norms of US statecraft.