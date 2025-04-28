Global news wrap: 100 days of Trump, monetary polices, Pope’s passing

An American economic pillar is shaking

With an almost 14% contribution to the national GDP, California has long been a pillar of the US economy. In 2024, the state's GDP reached $4.1 trillion, which is now higher than that of Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy. As developed nations struggled to maintain a good pace of growth in 2024, California's economy grew 6.01% in 2024, outpacing not only US GDP growth of 5.3% but also that of economies such as China (2.6%) and Germany (2.9%).