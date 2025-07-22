Trump will slap heavy tariffs on Russian Oil buyers, warns US Senator Lindsey Graham — India, China, Brazil named

US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a stark warning that President Donald Trump intends to impose steep tariffs on countries continuing to import oil from Russia — specifically naming India, China, and Brazil.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fox News, Graham declared:

“Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil – China, India, and Brazil.”

"If you continue buying cheap Russian oil, we will impose tariffs and we will crush your economy" the Senator added.

The Republican senator highlighted that these three nations account for nearly 80 per cent of Russia’s crude oil exports, arguing that their purchases are helping to bankroll Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

100% Tariff Threat on Oil-Linked Imports Lindsey Graham revealed that US President Donald Trump plans to introduce a 100 per cent tariff on oil-related imports from these nations, aiming to choke off financial support to the Kremlin.

“President Trump’s going to put a 100 per cent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” he warned.

“You Played Trump at Your Own Peril” — Graham’s Stark Message to Putin In a direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Graham stated:

“You have played President Trump at your own peril. You made a major league mistake, and your economy is going to continue to be crushed. We’re flowing weapons to Ukraine, so Ukraine will have the weapons to fight Putin back.”

The Republican Senator accused Vladimir Putin of trying to revive the Soviet Union by invading sovereign nations.

“Putin wants to take countries that are not his. In the mid-90s, Ukraine gave up 1,700 nuclear weapons with a promise that their sovereignty would be respected by Russia. Putin broke that promise.”

“He’s not going to stop until somebody makes him stop.”

“Trump Is the Scotty Scheffler of American Politics” Senator Lindsey Graham also drew a colourful comparison between Donald Trump’s leadership and sportsmanship:

“Donald Trump is the Scotty Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he’s about to put a whooping on your ass.”

Scott Alexander Scheffler (born June 21, 1996) is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He is currently ranked world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he has held for over 100 weeks. He has won four major championships.

A Dire Warning to China, India, and Brazil Sending a clear message to countries buying discounted Russian crude, Lindsey Graham said:

“Here’s what I would tell China, India and Brazil: If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we’re going to tear the hell out of you and we’re going to crush your economy, because what you’re doing is blood money.”

He further accused these nations of prioritising cheap oil over global peace.

“You’re buying cheap Russian oil at the expense of the world, and President Trump is tired of this game.”

Republican senator Graham stressed that while Vladimir Putin may endure sanctions and disregard the lives of Russian soldiers, other nations with economic ties to the US will feel the pressure.

