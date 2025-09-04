Trump-Putin Alaska talks ‘no secret’? Russian president reveals what he told PM Modi during their car ride in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said that he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska's Anchorage, during a ride together in his Russian-made Aurus car on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

Advertisement

"This is no secret, I told him (Modi) what we talked about in Alaska," Vladimir Putin told reporters at a press conference in China, as per Russian news agency TASS.

Vladimir Putin's chat with PM Modi Russian president Vladimir Putin and PM Modi were on a two-day visit to China's Tianjin from August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Asian Nation.

On Monday, September 1, PM Modi and Putin held an hour-long conversation in the Russian leader's limousine.

As per reports, Putin waited nearly ten minutes for PM Modi to join him before the two leaders set off. The trip to reach the venue for their meeting lasted about 15 minutes, but the Russian President and PM Modi spent another 45 minutes in the car to continue their conversation.

Advertisement

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” PM Modi said in a post on X, sharing a photo of him and Putin on the car.

What PM Modi said about the meeting? Following what Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called a ‘tete-a-tete’ between the two leaders, PM Modi described his meeting with Putin as ‘excellent’ and said that the leaders discussed a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict among other things.

“Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability,” PM Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Advertisement