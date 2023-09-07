Trump’s 2024 Eligibility Ignites Debate—and Litigation

Trump’s 2024 Eligibility Ignites Debate—and Litigation5 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
The 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist disqualification clause—a Civil War remnant that was largely forgotten and seldom litigated—is a new flashpoint in the presidential race.
Since the day Donald Trump supporters rampaged through the Capitol in 2021, legal scholars have pondered whether a post-Civil War clause in the Constitution that disqualifies insurrectionists from public office can prevent him from ever reclaiming the presidency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message