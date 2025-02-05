Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown: US C-17 plane carrying illegal Indian migrants lands in Amritsar - What we know

  • A US C-17 plane transporting illegal Indian migrants has landed in Amritsar, highlighting ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.i

Updated5 Feb 2025, 02:23 PM IST
There are reports that a US C-17 military aircraft, carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states, will land in Amritsar on Wednesday (Representational image)

Trump's immigration crackdown: A US C-17 plane carrying deported Indians landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport Amritsar on February 5 as part of President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, news agency PTI reported. However, the news agency later informed that plane is yet to arrive.

Here's what we know

A Reuters witness has confirmed saying that plane landed in Amritsar, deporting an unspecified number of people. Citing local media reports, it added that the flight was bringing 205 people back, while some others put the number at 104. The report added that deported people were mainly from the northern state of Punjab and the western state of Gujarat.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

According to US officials, Reuters had reported that this flight would mark the farthest destination for deported migrants under the Trump administration, with military planes previously taking migrants to countries like Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

What is India's take on deportation reports?

Earlier on January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or “anywhere in the world. While addressing a regular press briefing on January 24, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 02:23 PM IST
