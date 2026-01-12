Trump’s investigation of Powell is also a warning to the next Fed chair

Federal projects, including Trump’s, routinely go over budget, without comparable recriminations. The price tag on Trump’s White House ballroom has already doubled, to up to $400 million from $200 million (albeit to be paid by private donors). He said before his first term that a border wall would cost $8 billion to $12 billion and Mexico would pay. Mexico didn’t pay, and more than $60 billion has now been earmarked for the project.