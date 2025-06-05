Trump’s old high school is in trouble (again). Can a Chinese businessman fix it?

Accounting specialists not involved with the school described the transactions as unusual. Most U.S. nonprofits avoid letting debt ​outweigh assets and rely on funding from donors. The Research Center on Natural Conservation​ ​has said in its Internal Revenue Service filings that it will research preservation of the environment, including issues like global warming, and promote environmental issues, though it is unclear how ​those goals are satisfied by owning historic properties​. The IRS filing specifically says the center won’t operate a school; and indeed, NYMA is a separate legal entity.