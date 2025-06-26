Trump’s plan to shut Job Corps - key underprivileged training programme - blocked by federal judge: All you need to know

A US judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from shutting down Job Corps, a residential job training program meant for youths from low-income group.

Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan noted the shutting down a 60-year-old programme by the U.S. Department of Labor suddenly without any authorisation from Congress is ‘illegal’.

Accordingly, a NJCA statement said the decision was "a lifeline for the tens of thousands of young people whose futures depend on the training, support and opportunities that Job Corps provides."

White House and Department of Labour is yet to respond to it.