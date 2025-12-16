Trump’s Secret ‘Core-5’: New Superclub With India Sparks Global Buzz | Explained

Trump's secret Core-5 plan shakes global order! New elite club: US, Russia, China, Japan, India—replacing outdated G7 with hard-power giants for deal-making on security, trade & Middle East (Israel-Saudi ties). Sidelines Europe, elevates India as top-tier player while engaging Moscow & Beijing. Realism over democracy—risks NATO unity but boosts India's strategic autonomy. Will C5 replace G7?
