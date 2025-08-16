Trump-Zelensky had 'lengthy call' on flight back to DC after Putin meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump had a 'lengthy call' with Zelensky on flight back to Washington DC, Press Secretary Leavitt said on Saturday, August 16. This comes hours after Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin concluded with no agreement on a ceasefire.

After US President secured no agreement to end the war in Ukraine, Donald Trump spoke first with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and then with other European leaders, according to AP report. Discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was followed by a conversation with NATO leaders after Friday summit in Alaska, the White House said.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump briefed European leaders about the summit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were the key leaders on the call, a European Commission spokesperson informed AP.

According to the European Commission, leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy and Britain also joined the call. Donald Trump reportedly spoke for more than an hour and a half with Zelenskiy and European leaders after the highly anticipated summit in Alaska yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Later, reports emerged that Zelenskiy will travel to Washington on Monday, August 18.

Trump-Putin meeting outcome After the nearly three-hour long meeting in Alaska, both world leaders described the talks as productive during a brief briefing.

During a press conference, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that a potential trilateral meeting between the three leaders — Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy was not raised in the Friday discussions. “The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ushakov as saying.

Donald Trump announced that he and Vladimir Putin did not arrive at an agreement, but Russian President claimed that they had come to “an understanding” on Ukraine. He further issued a warning for Europe, urging it not to “torpedo the nascent progress.”