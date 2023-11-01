Trying to Keep the Middle East Conflict Out of the Office

Employees on different sides of the Israel-Hamas war say they feel unsupported as company leaders seek to head off workplace divisions

The reverberations of the Israel-Hamas conflict are playing out loudly everywhere in life—except at work.

The muted discussion is a sharp turn from the forceful statements and candid conversations that companies organized after #MeToo, George Floyd’s murder and anti-Asian attacks of recent years. This time, employees on many sides of the issue are criticizing their companies’ responses as tepid or tardy, and saying they feel as though leaders want to avoid the subject.

Some employees at Google and Amazon say that posts to internal employee forums supporting Palestinians or a cease-fire have been removed by management. Starbucks sued the union representing 9,000 of its staff, known as Starbucks Workers United, after it posted pro-Palestinian tweets following Hamas's deadly attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. The coffee chain alleged that the union's use of Starbucks's name and branding led people to misattribute such sentiment to the company. Elsewhere, some people who've shared views publicly have lost jobs.

Jewish employees such as Alyssa Bleser, chief legal officer at a Montreal-based cannabis company, say they’re troubled by rising antisemitism and feeling alienated and unsupported by the lack of response from co-workers and bosses.

“I would like to see my non-Jewish colleagues and friends speak up," says Bleser, whose 11-year-old daughter was told by a classmate a couple of days after the Oct. 7 attacks that she and other Jews should die. After the incident, Bleser emailed her chief executive officer a statement she’d written in support of Israel, suggesting he circulate it among investors, some of whom are Jewish.

The CEO, Jonathan Morrison, didn't reply for a couple of days and didn't circulate the statement but later invited Bleser and her husband, who is Israeli, to discuss the conflict. He says he prefers to show support to his Jewish colleagues one-on-one, adding that it feels more meaningful that way.

Many company leaders are taking a similar route, given the fraught, complex history between Israel and the Palestinians and the sense that there is no right thing to say.

“CEOs, they’re like, nuh-uh, not getting dragged into this one," says Johnny C. Taylor Jr., head of the human-resources professional association SHRM.

At Amazon, a spokesperson says unauthorized employee posts are taken down in accordance with company policy but noted that employees can use the company's tools to share information about approved charities. A Google spokesperson says the company's content-moderation team can remove posts that violate the company's employee-conduct policies.

Starbucks says the union’s actions risked putting employees in harm’s way. The company’s CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, sent an internal message after the Oct. 7 attack encouraging workers to support each other with the goal of creating a “safe and welcoming workplace where everyone feels heard, valued and included."

A chilling effect

Speaking out at work, or outside it, can exact a professional toll, workers say.

“Muslim employees feel very much left out of the conversation, and frightened to say anything that might jeopardize their livelihood," says Farida Habeeb, who was laid off in August from her diversity-focused communications role at a consulting firm amid budget cuts. Being unemployed means she can speak more freely on LinkedIn, she says, though her family worries it may jeopardize her job search.

Henry Joseph-Grant, CEO of grief-management startup Send-Off, says that airing his views has cost him. He got in touch with Jewish friends, including some in Israel, to share support after the Oct. 7 attacks. But the father of four, including a son who died from a heart condition, says he was also deeply disturbed by footage of Gazan parents cradling their deceased children in the days after Israel began retaliatory strikes.

He started posting frequently on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting Palestinian deaths and calling for a cease-fire. Days after, he says, his LinkedIn contacts were bombarded with messages from both strangers and professional acquaintances calling him a Hamas supporter, causing him to lose scores of connections on the site. He says he also received death threats.

“People are at each other’s throats, it’s chaos out there at the moment in tech and business right now," says Joseph-Grant. He says he replied to the messages that he was the target of a harassment campaign. “I was literally fighting in my inbox to explain, I’m not an animal, I don’t support Hamas."

Workers from California to Chicago say in interviews that they believed they’ve been reported to their employers for voicing pro-Palestinian sentiment online. One website culled pro-Palestinian LinkedIn posts and shared them alongside the names of the writers’ employers. LinkedIn, which forbids using automated tools to scrape the professional social network, says it sent a cease-and-desist order to the website, which was taken down last week.

Michael Eisen, a biology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was ousted as editor in chief of the scientific journal eLife after reposting a satirical tweet from The Onion headlined: "Dying Gazans Criticized for Not Using Last Words to Condemn Hamas." In the post he praised the publication for speaking with "more courage, insight and moral clarity than the leaders of every academic institution put together."

The journal’s board says it removed Eisen because his “approach to leadership, communication and social media has at key times been detrimental" to the publication’s mission. Since losing his job, Eisen says he’s heard from others leery of talking publicly about the conflict for fear something similar might happen to them.

“Whatever robustness there used to be in institutions, they’ve been overwhelmed by these social-media campaigns and mobs of all sides of politics," he says.

Saying too little or too much

When movements such as #MeToo or Black Lives Matter came into a national spotlight, companies took broad stands against sexism or racism. With workers and customers on different sides of the conflict in the Middle East, advisory firms to large companies are recommending they do what they can to avoid attracting attention, according to briefing documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Such advice chimes with data showing that 41% of Americans think businesses should take stances on current events, down from 48% last year, according to a recent survey by Gallup and Bentley University.

Ryan Bloom, the Montreal-based chief executive of Urban Bonfire, which makes outdoor kitchen equipment, says many of his family members died in the Holocaust. Still, he doesn't feel his company should make a statement.

“I didn’t want to make it a situation where if something happened in China, Korea or Uganda or anywhere else we have employees with roots, those employees will feel diminished and wonder, why didn’t they make a statement when something terrible happened there," he says.

Bloom posted a statement on LinkedIn mourning the Oct. 7 victims in Israel, and recognized “innocent Palestinians who are also losing lives." He and his co-founder have checked in directly with staffers who have ties to the Middle East, an approach he perceives as “more sensitive" and authentic.

Some companies that swiftly condemned the Hamas attacks later felt chastened after they were criticized for not acknowledging the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, says Angela Berg, a communications specialist who has advised companies on how to handle the issue.

In one instance, Berg says, when an executive shared a link to a fundraising appeal for a Jewish relief organization, employees asked why the executive hadn’t likewise shared a fundraising appeal for the United Nations agency providing humanitarian relief in Gaza.

The rapidly unfolding events have made it tough for companies and workers to find their footing, says Rev. Greg McBrayer, a chief flight controller at American Airlines who is also a chaplain.

"It's still raw," says McBrayer, who helps lead Abraham's Tent, an interfaith employee initiative. The group hasn't yet convened a session on the Israel-Hamas war, though it will likely do so, he says. For now, he is approaching Muslim and Jewish colleagues to offer support. "The healing can't really start until the conflict has got some kind of peace accord where people aren't dying."

