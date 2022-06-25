TS EAMCET 2022 admit card issued, check details to download and more

TS EAMCET 2022 admit card issued, check details to download and more1 min read . 10:06 PM IST
- The TS EAMCET exam 2022 are going to take place on 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 of July. The last date to download the admit card of TS EAMCET 2022 is 11 July.
Hyderabad-based Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University on 25 June released the TS EAMCET 2022 admit card. The admit card is is available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Those candidates registered for the Telangana EAMCET 2022 exam can now download the TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket. They will need login credentials to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2022, which is registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 1: Open the TS EAMCET 2022 official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket link.
Step 3: Login using the TS EAMCET registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: TS EAMCET hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out.
Apart from the admit card, the candidates need to carry
photo identity proof issued by the government, Copy of caste certificate -- if applied under reserved category, and a black ball point pen.
The TS EAMCET exam 2022 will be conducted as a computer based test, allowing admission of candidates into undergraduate courses of state's premier institutes.
