The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022. The TS EAMCET seat allotment2022 phase 1 results have been announced at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in . Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling session can visit the official website and check their results.

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website has started today, 6 September, and will continue till 13 September, 2022. The freezing of options was done on 2 September, 2022. The certificate verification started on 23 August and continued till 2 September.

TS EAMCET 2022: HOW TO CHECK ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website at tseamcet.nic.in to check the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results

Step 2: Click on 'TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as hall ticket number and registration number

Step 4: Check the TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment

Step 5: Download the seat allotment and take a print out

The second provisional allotment of seats will be announced on 4 October.

The TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling in three rounds. The three rounds also include the spot round. Eligible candidates will be required to confirm their seat; they would be asked to make the admission fee payment within the due date. Failing to do so, their allotment will be cancelled and shifted to the next round.