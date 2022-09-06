TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results out: Check here1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:20 PM IST
- TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results have been declared. Check here
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022. The TS EAMCET seat allotment2022 phase 1 results have been announced at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling session can visit the official website and check their results.