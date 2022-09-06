Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results out: Check here

TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results out: Check here

TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results have been released
1 min read . 11:20 PM ISTLivemint

  • TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results have been declared. Check here

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022. The TS EAMCET seat allotment2022 phase 1 results have been announced at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling session can visit the official website and check their results.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 1 results of TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022. The TS EAMCET seat allotment2022 phase 1 results have been announced at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling session can visit the official website and check their results.

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website has started today, 6 September, and will continue till 13 September, 2022. The freezing of options was done on 2 September, 2022. The certificate verification started on 23 August and continued till 2 September.

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website has started today, 6 September, and will continue till 13 September, 2022. The freezing of options was done on 2 September, 2022. The certificate verification started on 23 August and continued till 2 September.

TS EAMCET 2022: HOW TO CHECK ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website at tseamcet.nic.in to check the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results

TS EAMCET 2022: HOW TO CHECK ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website at tseamcet.nic.in to check the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 phase 1 results

Step 2: Click on 'TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment' link on the homepage

Step 2: Click on 'TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as hall ticket number and registration number

Step 3: Enter your login details such as hall ticket number and registration number

Step 4: Check the TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment

Step 4: Check the TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment

Step 5: Download the seat allotment and take a print out

Step 5: Download the seat allotment and take a print out

The second provisional allotment of seats will be announced on 4 October.

The second provisional allotment of seats will be announced on 4 October.

The TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling in three rounds. The three rounds also include the spot round. Eligible candidates will be required to confirm their seat; they would be asked to make the admission fee payment within the due date. Failing to do so, their allotment will be cancelled and shifted to the next round.

The TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling in three rounds. The three rounds also include the spot round. Eligible candidates will be required to confirm their seat; they would be asked to make the admission fee payment within the due date. Failing to do so, their allotment will be cancelled and shifted to the next round.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.