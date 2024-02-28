TS Inter 2024: 1st year exams begins, 2nd year from 29 February; here are important guidelines to know
TS Inter 2024: TS Inter 1st year 2024 board exams start on 28 February with 2nd Language Paper-I. 2nd year exams start on 29 February. Exams end on March 18 and 19, 2024 in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) commences the TS 1st year 2024 board exams today i.e. on 28 February with 2nd Language Paper-I exam. The TS Inter 2nd year exams will start tomorrow i.e. on 29 February. The first year exam will end on March 18 and second year on March 19, 2024.