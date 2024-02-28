The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) commences the TS 1st year 2024 board exams today i.e. on 28 February with 2nd Language Paper-I exam. The TS Inter 2nd year exams will start tomorrow i.e. on 29 February. The first year exam will end on March 18 and second year on March 19, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the TS Inter Exam 2024 for the first and second year examination will be conducted in single shift i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon.

Here are some important guidelines students should know -Students appearing for the TS Inter 2024 exams should reach the examination centers one hour prior to the exam time.

-It is important to carry your TS Inter 2024 hall ticket/ admit card to the exam hall, without which, students will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

-As per News18 report, along with the Admit card, students need to also carry a valid government-issued photo ID.

-Only items like stationery, water bottles, sanitiser are permitted in the exam hall while items like any books, mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets are prohibited.

-If any student is caught in any kind of malpractices, their respective candidature will be cancelled.

1 March- English Paper-I

4 March - Mathematics Paper-IA / Botany Paper-I / Political Science Paper-I

6 March: Mathematics Paper-IB / Zoology Paper-I / History Paper-I

11 March: Physics Paper-I / Economics Paper-I

13 March: Chemistry Paper-I / Commerce Paper-I

15 March: Public Administration Paper-I / Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

18 March: Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I

2 March: English Paper-II

5 March: Mathematics Paper-IIA / Botany Paper-II /Political Science Paper-II

7 March: Mathematics Paper-IIB / Zoology Paper-II / History Paper-II

12 March: Physics Paper-II / Economics Paper-II

14 March: Chemistry Paper-II / Commerce Paper-II

16 March: Public Administration Paper-II / Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

19 March: Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II

