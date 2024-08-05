TS LAWCET counselling 2024: Registration begins today; 4-steps to apply, important dates, eligibility criteria and more

Published5 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TS LAWCET counselling 2024: TSCHE has opened the registration window for TS LAWCET counselling, which will remain open until August 5.

TS LAWCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling 2024 from today, August 5.

Candidates applying for TS LAWCET counselling can visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The registration window is open for students aspiring to pursue three-year or five-year LLB programmes. August 20 is the last date to register, after which the application window will close, and no more registrations will be accepted.

TS LAWCET counselling 2024: Steps to register

Follow the below-mentioned steps to register for TS LAWCET counselling 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS LAWCET 2024 registration’ link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen; login using the hall ticket number and rank.

Step 4: Register for counselling by paying 800 as a registration fee ( 500 for SC\ST candidates).

Important dates

  • August 5 to August 20: The registration fee is to be paid online at the time of registration. Candidates must upload scanned copies of certificates for verification.
  • August 7 to August 10: Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC /CAP/PH/ Sports) by slot booking.
  • August 21, 2024: Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections, if any, through e-mail service.

  • August 22 to August 23: Exercising Web options- Phase I.
  • August 24: Edit of web options-Phase -I.
  • August 27: Display the college-wise list of Provisionally selected candidates on the website (Phase-I).
  • August 28 to August 30: Report to concerned colleges to verify original certificates.

Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, the following is the eligibility criteria:

For 3-Year LLB / BL: Candidates should have a Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognised University for the 3-year LLB course. 

Candidates scoring at least 45% aggregate marks will be eligible for the general category, 42% marks for the OBC Category, and 40% marks for SC/ST.

5-Year LLB / BL: For a 5-year LLB course, candidates should have passed a two-year Intermediate Examination (with a 10+2 pattern) or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the University concerned or the Board of Intermediate Education, TS/ AP. 

Candidates scoring at least 45% aggregate marks will be eligible for general category students, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST

LLM: Candidates should have qualified LLB/BL from a recognised university.

 

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM IST
