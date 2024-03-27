Tsingshan Unit Plans Indonesian Battery Plant as Trade Frictions Mount
The battery unit of Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the world’s top nickel producer, plans to build a plant in Indonesia, the latest in a series of Chinese investments that will help the Southeast Asian nation step up from commodities production to more lucrative processing and manufacturing.
