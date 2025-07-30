LIVE: Tsunami hits Russia’s Kuril Islands, Japan’s Hokkaido; Alerts issued for Alaska, Hawaii, US West post 8.8 quake

Tsunami Today: A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation alerts across the Pacific region, including Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. The massive undersea jolt, recorded at a shallow depth by the US Geological Survey (USGS), led to tsunami waves as high as 4 metres (13 feet) crashing into parts of Kamchatka. Authorities in affected regions have urged coastal populations to evacuate immediately amid concerns of destructive waves reaching as far as Ecuador, Guam, and other Pacific territories.

TSUNAMI WARNING IN US A tsunami watch has been put in effect for parts of California’s coast. The National Weather Service issued the watch for “all coastal regions in the Bay Area and Central Coast, including San Francisco and San Pablo Bays.”

A tsunami advisory is now in effect for American Samoa, a US territory of seven South Pacific islands and atolls, according to the National Weather Service.

Earthquake Magnitude Upgraded to 8.8 The earthquake that struck the eastern coast of Russia and is triggering tsunami warnings across swathes of the Pacific has been upgraded to 8.8 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

10 Key Points on the Kamchatka Earthquake and Tsunami Alert 1. Massive 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 residents on Russia’s Avacha Bay. Initially reported as 8.0, the quake's magnitude was later revised upwards twice.

2. Epicentre and Depth Details Released

The earthquake hit about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, according to latest analysis by USGS. There have been multiple strong aftershocks since. Shallow quakes are known to cause more surface-level damage and potent tsunamis.

3. Tsunami of Up to 4 Metres Hits Kamchatka

Sergei Lebedev, the regional emergency minister, confirmed that tsunami waves between 3 to 4 metres (10–13 feet) were recorded along the Kamchatka coast. He urged residents to move away from the shoreline and remain at higher ground.

4. Evacuations Ordered in Kamchatka and Severo-Kurilsk

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the tremor as “serious and the strongest in decades.” He said a kindergarten building had been damaged, though no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, evacuation orders were declared for Severo-Kurilsk, a small town south of the peninsula, according to Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko.

5. Japan Upgrades Tsunami Warning to 3 Metres

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) upgraded its tsunami warning, predicting waves up to 3 metres (10 feet) could impact vast stretches of Japan’s Pacific coastline. The waves were expected to reach Japan between 0100–0230 GMT. National broadcaster NHK reported that evacuation orders had been issued for certain coastal communities.

6. Hawaii on High Alert, Coastal Evacuations Underway

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management called for evacuations in some coastal areas of Hawaii, warning of potential “destructive tsunami waves” in the wake of the earthquake. “Take action!” the department posted on X (formerly Twitter).

7. Tsunami Threat Expands to US West Coast and Guam

According to the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System, tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, while a tsunami watch was activated from the California-Mexico border to Chignik Bay, Alaska. Guam and other Micronesian islands were also placed on watch.

8. Ecuador Could Face 3-Metre Tsunami Waves

The US Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) could reach the coast of Ecuador, further emphasising the wide geographical spread of the tsunami threat from this powerful quake.

9. Tsunami Watches Extend to Pacific Islands

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued alerts for Russia, Japan, the Philippines, and Pacific Islands including Yap and the Marshall Islands

10. Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire