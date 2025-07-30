Tsunami warning LIVE Updates: Monster waves hits Russia's Kuril Islands & Japan’s Hokkaido post 8.8 magnitude quake

Earthquake and Tsunami Today LIVE: A tsunami has hit coastal areas of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s large northern island of Hokkaido after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake early Wednesday.
Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people were told to move to higher ground.
Tsunami warnings have been issued for parts of Russia, Japan and US Pacific coasts after a massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off Russia’s remote and sparsely populated far eastern coast.
This quake is the strongest since 2011, when a 9.0-9.1 megaquake struck northeastern Japan.
Minimal damage had been reported so far in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, which lies close to the epicenter, local governor Vladimir Solodov said.
Massive 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka
A magnitude 8.8 earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 residents on Russia’s Avacha Bay. Initially reported as 8.0, the quake's magnitude was later revised upwards twice.
Epicentre and Depth Details Released
The earthquake hit about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, according to latest analysis by USGS. There have been multiple strong aftershocks since. Shallow quakes are known to cause more surface-level damage and potent tsunamis.
Dangerous currents are expected to begin in the San Francisco area around 12:40 a.m. PT (1:10 pm IST) Wednesday, the city’s Department of Emergency Management warned in an alert.
“A Tsunami Advisory means strong, dangerous currents are expected to impact San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, and finger piers in shoreline areas,” the alert said. “Dangerous currents are expected to begin at 12:40am tonight (7/30) and may last for many hours. San Francisco’s public safety agencies are working together to evaluate whether the evacuation of shoreline areas is necessary, and will send out additional alerts as soon as possible.”
The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the next three hours.
Waves reaching more than 3 metres were possible along some coasts of Russia and Ecuador, while waves of 1-3 metres were possible in Japan, Hawaii, Chile and the Solomon Islands, it said. Smaller waves were possible along coastlines across much of the Pacific, including the U.S. West Coast.
Hawaii ordered evacuations from some coastal areas. "Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X.
The Hawaii warning urged residents of low-lying areas to either move to higher ground or to the fourth floor of a building.
The Japan Weather Agency upgraded its warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) to reach large coastal areas starting around 0100 GMT. Public broadcaster NHK said evacuation orders had been issued by the government for some areas.
"Please evacuate quickly. If you can, move quickly to higher ground and away from the coast," a NHK newscaster said.
Factory workers and residents in Japan's northern Hokkaido evacuated to a hill overlooking the ocean, footage from broadcaster TBS showed.
A tsunami advisory is in effect for the US Pacific island territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the National Weather Service.
Hazardous sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents may begin in the region at 2:37 p.m. local time Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to post a warning for US West Coast amid Tsunami alerts.
“Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov/ for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” he said.
A series of powerful aftershocks have hit Russia following the 8.8 magnitude earthquake which struck off Kamchatka’s Peninsula Wednesday.
A 6.9 magnitude quake hit 147 kilometres (91 miles) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, about 45 minutes after the initial quake, according to the USGS. Minutes later, a 6.3 magnitude quake hit 131 kilometres (81 miles) southeast of Vilyuchinsk.
A further nine quakes of magnitudes between 5.4 and 5.8 have also hit the same areas in the hours following the 8.8 earthquake, USGS said.
The earthquake that struck the eastern coast of Russia and is triggering tsunami warnings across swathes of the Pacific has been upgraded to 8.8 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
he Philippines and Indonesia have both issued tsunami warnings following the 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern coast of Russia.
Some coastal areas in the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience tsunami waves of less than 1 meter (3.3 feet) in height, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLS) said in an updated advisory.
The first tsunami waves are expected to arrive between 1:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday based on the institute’s projections.
Indonesia’s geophysics agency has also issued a warning that tsunami waves of less than 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) could hit some parts of Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon.
The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters (about 1 foot) reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.