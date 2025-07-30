Tsunami warning LIVE Updates: Monster waves hits Russia's Kuril Islands & Japan’s Hokkaido post 8.8 magnitude quake

Earthquake and Tsunami Today LIVE: A tsunami has hit coastal areas of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s large northern island of Hokkaido after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake early Wednesday.

Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people were told to move to higher ground.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for parts of Russia, Japan and US Pacific coasts after a massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off Russia’s remote and sparsely populated far eastern coast.

This quake is the strongest since 2011, when a 9.0-9.1 megaquake struck northeastern Japan.

Minimal damage had been reported so far in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, which lies close to the epicenter, local governor Vladimir Solodov said.

Massive 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 residents on Russia’s Avacha Bay. Initially reported as 8.0, the quake's magnitude was later revised upwards twice.

Epicentre and Depth Details Released

The earthquake hit about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, according to latest analysis by USGS. There have been multiple strong aftershocks since. Shallow quakes are known to cause more surface-level damage and potent tsunamis.

