When Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a year ago, the regulator was navigating one of its most turbulent phases.
How Tuhin Kanta Pandey steered Sebi out of turbulence
SummaryPandey took over as Sebi chief in the wake of controversy involving predecessor Madhabi Puri Buch, Hindenburg allegations, foreign investors selloff and expansion in domestic participation. The tone is calmer after a year of regulatory overhaul and stakeholder participation.
When Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a year ago, the regulator was navigating one of its most turbulent phases.