How Tuhin Kanta Pandey steered Sebi out of turbulence

That recalibration is visible in regulation. Sebi has overhauled the three-decade-old stockbroker regulators to improve the ease of doing business, remove redundancies, and align regulations with the current market structures. Stock exchanges will now act as first-line regulators for stockbrokers, who are required to report non-compliance and submit financial statements directly to them. The market watchdog has also revised the criteria for identifying qualified stockbrokers to ensure that firms with large active client bases come under tighter supervision and compliance oversight.