Tulsi Gabbard’s savage tweet slamming Donald Trump goes viral: ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s…’

As US President Donald Trump continues his four-day tour of the Middle East, focusing on economic deals, an old tweet by Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard is making the rounds on the internet. The tweet, dated November 21 2018, was posted while Gabbard - then running for president - criticised Trump for going against his “America First” policy. "Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’" Gabbard had written.

At the time, Trump had tweeted that the US was “locked and loaded” - ready to take military action to protect Saudi Arabia’s oil interests against Iran. He had reportedly stated that the US might retaliate against Iran for allegedly attacking Saudi oil facilities.

A displeased Gabbard took to social media, asserting that Trump was acting as though he were receiving direct orders from the Saudi government. “Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’” she had tweeted.

In response, Trump said the US had “reason to believe” it knew the perpetrator of the attack and was “waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack” and how the US could assist.

The tweet resurfaced after Trump on Sunday confirmed that the U.S. will receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet worth $400 million from Qatar's royal family for free, and asserted that only a "fool" would not accept a free gift. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive."

" Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Trump’s 2025 Middle East Trip Trump - who received a lavish royal welcome in Riyadh on Tuesday - has signed several new agreements with Saudi Arabia, including in the areas of defence and economic cooperation, CNN reported.

In a speech at an investment forum, Trump praised Middle Eastern leaders, hinted that Saudi Arabia may join the Abraham Accords, and delivered a stern warning to Iran amid ongoing nuclear negotiations. He also announced plans to lift sanctions on Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, stating that the move would “give them a chance at greatness.”