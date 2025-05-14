Tulsi Gabbard’s savage tweet slamming Donald Trump goes viral: ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s…’

The tweet resurfaced after Trump on Sunday confirmed that the U.S. will receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet worth $400 million from Qatar's royal family for free, and asserted that only a "fool" would not accept a free gift. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive."