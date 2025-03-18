Tulsi Gabbard speaks on influence of Bhagavad Gita in her life: ‘I turn to Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna’

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed deep admiration for India and the influence of Bhagavad Gita in her life.

While speaking about the role of the Bhagavad Gita in her life, she emphasised how Krishna's teachings to Arjuna give her strength, peace, and comfort in her daily life.

"My personal spiritual practice and relationship with God are at the centre of my life. Every day, I do my best to live in a way that is pleasing to God and to be of service to all of God's children," Gabbard told ANI.

“At different times in my life, whether serving in war zones or facing challenges today, I turn to Krishna's teachings to Arjuna. These teachings provide me with strength, peace, and great comfort through all my days,” she added.

Gabbard's love for India Gabbard described her fondness for India, calling it as a place where she “always feels at home.”

“Let me just say, I love so much about India. I always feel at home when I'm here,” Gabbard said.

“The people are so welcoming and kind, and the food is always delicious. Dal Makhani and anything with fresh paneer are my favourites,” she added.

Gabbard, who has a career spanning over two decades, is known for her service in the US Army Reserve.

Gabbard visited India during a multi-nation visit, her first trip to the country after taking charge as the US Director of National Intelligence. Her trip to the Asian countries will end with an address at the Raisina Dialogue on March 18.

Meeting with PM Modi Gabbard's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US in February. Modi met Gabbard and lauded her as a "strong votary" of India-US friendship. Gabbard is scheduled to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of ORF, as per the official website of the Raisina Dialogue.