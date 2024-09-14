Tunisians protest against president ahead of election

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of Tunisians marched in the streets on Friday to protest against President Kais Saied, whom they accuse of trying to rig the Oct. 6 presidential election by detaining and intimidating his rivals.

The march was one of the country's biggest protests in two years since Saied began ruling by decree in 2021 in a move the opposition describes as a coup.

The protesters chanted slogans including "Out with dictator Saied" and "No fear, no terror, streets belong to the people".

The electoral commission in August eliminated three prominent candidates from the race, citing alleged irregularities in their candidacy filings. The court in charge of election disputes ordered the commission to reinstate them on Sept. 2 but the commission rejected the ruling.

Critics say Saied is using the electoral commission, whose members he appointed, to secure victory by stifling competition and intimidating candidates. Saied denies the accusations, saying he is fighting traitors, mercenaries and the corrupt, and he will not be a dictator.

The commission's decision to defy the court meant only three candidates are left in the race -- Saied, Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel.

Zammel was jailed 10 days ago, accused of falsifying voter signatures on his paperwork, charges he said were manufactured by Saied. He faces 25 court cases on the issue, and lawyers say he may be forced out of the race

The protesters demanded the release of Zammel and all political prisoners, activists and journalists detained for criticising Saied. "We are in the street to defend freedoms and rights which are at real risk", Bassam Trifi, the head of Human Rights League, told Reuters.

"The electoral commission should respect the court ruling and end restrictions against candidates. Otherwise, it means an undemocratic election", he added.