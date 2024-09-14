Tunisians protest against president ahead of election

TUNISIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX, TV):Tunisians protest against president ahead of election

Reuters
Published14 Sep 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Tunisians protest against president ahead of election
Tunisians protest against president ahead of election

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of Tunisians marched in the streets on Friday to protest against President Kais Saied, whom they accuse of trying to rig the Oct. 6 presidential election by detaining and intimidating his rivals.

The march was one of the country's biggest protests in two years since Saied began ruling by decree in 2021 in a move the opposition describes as a coup.

The protesters chanted slogans including "Out with dictator Saied" and "No fear, no terror, streets belong to the people".

The electoral commission in August eliminated three prominent candidates from the race, citing alleged irregularities in their candidacy filings. The court in charge of election disputes ordered the commission to reinstate them on Sept. 2 but the commission rejected the ruling.

Critics say Saied is using the electoral commission, whose members he appointed, to secure victory by stifling competition and intimidating candidates. Saied denies the accusations, saying he is fighting traitors, mercenaries and the corrupt, and he will not be a dictator.

The commission's decision to defy the court meant only three candidates are left in the race -- Saied, Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel.

Zammel was jailed 10 days ago, accused of falsifying voter signatures on his paperwork, charges he said were manufactured by Saied. He faces 25 court cases on the issue, and lawyers say he may be forced out of the race

The protesters demanded the release of Zammel and all political prisoners, activists and journalists detained for criticising Saied. "We are in the street to defend freedoms and rights which are at real risk", Bassam Trifi, the head of Human Rights League, told Reuters.

"The electoral commission should respect the court ruling and end restrictions against candidates. Otherwise, it means an undemocratic election", he added.

Major political parties, many of whose leaders are in prison, say Saied's years in power have eroded the democratic gains of Tunisia's 2011 revolution. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTunisians protest against president ahead of election

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue