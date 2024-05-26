Hello User
Business News/ News / 12 injured as turbulence hits Doha-Dublin Qatar Airways flight

12 injured as turbulence hits Doha-Dublin Qatar Airways flight

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Qatar Airways flight to Dublin lands safely after turbulence injures twelve. Eight passengers hospitalized. Return flight to Doha delayed but operations continue as normal at Dublin Airport.

Manchester, United Kingdom - May 8, 2016: Qatar Airways Boeing 777-3DZ(ER) wide-body passenger airplane (A7-BAP) taxiing on Manchester International Airport tarmac.

Twelve people were reported injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence, Dublin Airport authorities said on Sunday.

The plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew … reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement.

All the passengers were assessed for injury before they disembarked from the aircraft.

“Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital," the airport said, adding that the return flight to Doha will operate as normal today afternoon, albeit with a delay.

“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon," they added.

Five days ago, a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

