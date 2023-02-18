Turkey: Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die
In the ongoing rescue operation in quake-hit Turkey, a couple and their son were pulled alive out of rubble after 12 days. However, the son died during treatment at a hospital
A couple and their son were pulled alive from under a collapsed apartment building more than 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, although the child later died at a hospital, Turkish state media reported Saturday.
