Turkey Says ‘Terrorism’ Attack on State Defense Firm Kills Five

Turkey said five people were killed in an attack on a state-owned defense company in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, the deadliest “act of terrorism” in the country in nearly two years.

Bloomberg
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:20 AM IST
Turkey Says ‘Terrorism’ Attack on State Defense Firm Kills Five
Turkey Says ‘Terrorism’ Attack on State Defense Firm Kills Five

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey said five people were killed in an attack on a state-owned defense company in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, the deadliest “act of terrorism” in the country in nearly two years.

Two assailants who attacked the premises of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. were also “eliminated” by security forces while 22 people were wounded, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a televised press conference.

“Most likely the PKK did it, that’s our assessment,” the minister said, referring to a Kurdish-backed militant group. “We will share the details once the identifications of the attackers and other evidence become clearer.”  

Turkey has been fighting against Kurdish separatists and Islamist militants near its borders with Syria and Iraq, and suffered attacks by both. No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Six people were killed in an explosion in Istanbul two years ago, which was blamed by the government on the PKK.

On Tuesday, an influential Turkish political leader made a historic attempt to get the outlawed group to lay down its arms. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as the militia is officially known, is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Turkey and the European Union. It has yet to comment on the call for disarming.

The attack rattled Turkish markets, with the country’s benchmark stock index declining as much as 2%. The lira dropped 0.1% to trade at 34.28 per dollar at 9:48 p.m. in Istanbul.

Mark Rutte,  secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, condemned the attack.

TV footage showed smokes billowing above the TAI campus, while blasts and gunshots could be heard. Turkey’s media watchdog quickly imposed a broadcast ban on the event and restricted access to major social media websites. 

The 43-million square feet facility in Kahramankazan in the outskirts of the Turkish capital serves as a center for manufacturing of planes, helicopters, drones and satellites, according to TAI’s website.

Earlier, a person familiar with the matter said there were three assailants involved in the attack, including a suicide bomber. The interior minister didn’t elaborate on those details.

--With assistance from Baris Balci, Patrick Sykes, Alex Newman and Asli Kandemir.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTurkey Says ‘Terrorism’ Attack on State Defense Firm Kills Five

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.