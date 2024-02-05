Turkey’s Surprise Central Banker Switch Has Investors Optimistic
Investors who bought into Turkey’s transformation story are unusually optimistic after the shock departure of central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, expecting her successor to intensify an orthodox push in the nearly $1 trillion emerging market.
