A massive natural disaster hit Turkey and Syria on Monday with an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killing thousands. The region has witnessed five major quakes in the past 48 hours. Technology majors Apple and Google have announced support for the disaster-struck Syria and Turkey.

Sharing their condolences on microblogging site Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have announced to donate towards relief and recovery efforts in the region. Google has also activated SOS alerts in Turkey and Syria to offer relevant information.

“Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts," Apple’s Tim Cook writes in a Twitter post.

Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2023

In a tweet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote: “Thinking of everyone in Türkiye and Syria who are experiencing devastating loss after the earthquakes. We've activated SOS alerts to provide relevant emergency information to those impacted, and @Googleorg and Googlers will be supporting relief and recovery efforts."

Thinking of everyone in Türkiye and Syria who are experiencing devastating loss after the earthquakes. We've activated SOS alerts to provide relevant emergency information to those impacted, and @Googleorg and Googlers will be supporting relief and recovery efforts. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2023

As mentioned above, Turkey and Syria have been jolted with five consecutive earthquakes in the past 48 hours. The quakes have killed over 5,000 and left tens of thousands injured.

Countries from across the world have come together to offer assistance in recovery and relief efforts to the impacted nations. India has also sent NDRF teams and recovery material to Turkey.

A tweet from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs reads, “The 1st batch of earthquake relief material was dispatched from India to Turkey, along with NDRF search and rescue teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," read a tweet from.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time," PM says in a post on Twitter.