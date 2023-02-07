Turkey-Syria earthquake: Apple, Google announce relief and recovery support
- Sharing their condolences on microblogging site Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have announced to donate towards relief and recovery efforts in the region.
A massive natural disaster hit Turkey and Syria on Monday with an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killing thousands. The region has witnessed five major quakes in the past 48 hours. Technology majors Apple and Google have announced support for the disaster-struck Syria and Turkey.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×